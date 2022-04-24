Pak President urged to unshackle himself from Imran's 'slavery'

Islamabad, April 24 Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has urged President Arif Alvi to discharge his constitutional responsibilities, advising the latter to unshackle himself from former Prime Minister Imran Khans "slavery".

In a statement, Sanaullah reminded Alvi that he was bound by the Constitution to perform his duty as a President, rather than acting upon the dictates of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, reports The Express Tribune.

The Minister stressed that the country would be run according to the Constitution and not upon the whims of Khan.

"The office of president is a constitutional post which is above politics," he said. "When it comes to performing constitutional obligations, the president along with governors and other PTI associates fall sick."

The statement comes amid reported inflaming partisan tensions between the new government and the president, who famously skirted administering the oath to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and has shown reluctance to fall in line with the new dispensation.

The President had excused himself from administering the oath of office to the former, citing health issues, a reason he repeated for refraining from administering the oath to the new cabinet as well, The Express Tribune reported.

However on Friday, Alvi administered the oath to three federal ministers and one minister of state for Sharif's cabinet at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, the first time the President led the ceremony involving members of the new government.

