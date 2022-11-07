Pak SC directs registration of FIR over assassination attempt on Imran

Islamabad, Nov 7 The Pakistan Supreme Court on Monday directed Inspector General (IG) of the Punjab Police, Faisal Shahkar to register an FIR on the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The order was issued by the apex court while hearing a contempt of court plea filed against the PTI Chiarman by the government over his long march to Islamabad, reports Geo News.

At the outset of the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial condemned the assassination attempt and asked Khan's lawyer Salman Akram Raja whether an FIR was registered as of yet.

"I am not aware about the FIR. An attempt was made to register an FIR but I don't think it has been registered as of yet," said Raja.

At this, CJP Bandial lamented that it had been more than 90 hours since the attack took place and the FIR was yet to be registered.

The delay in the registration of the FIR means that the police investigation has not begun as of yet, he added.

"If the police did not investigate, the evidence may have been destroyed from the crime scene. This way the evidence of the case will be controversial and will be unacceptable in court," Geo News quoted the CJP as saying.

At this point, IG Shahkar appeared before the bench once the CJP inquired about who was presenting the Punjab Police.

"I have heard about your achievements at the international level, register the FIR and inform us about it," remarked the CJP. He also directed the province's top cop to keep on working, and if someone would intervene the court would look into it.

The top judge of the country also directed the Punjab Police chief to assign an honest officer to investigate the attack .

Justice Bandial further directed the Punjab Police chief to keep working as per the law. He added that if there is a delay in the registration of the FIR then they will take up the case as problem in the criminal justice system.

"Chief minister's objections cannot to stop the police from registering the case. For now, we are not taking suo motu notice but if an FIR is not registered within 24 hours then we will take suo motu notice," the CJP added.

