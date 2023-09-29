Pak Senate panel approves bill for public hanging of rapists despite opposition

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 : A Senate committee approved a bill, with some amendments, for the public hanging of rapists, despite opposition from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), interior, and foreign affairs ministries, Dawn reported.

The bill, proposed by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-i-Islami, seeks to amend sections 375, 375A, and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Schedule-II of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrCP). The Senate Standing Committee on Interior, led by Senator Mohsin Aziz, deliberated on these changes to remove section D and introduce public hangings as a punishment for rapists, following the high-profile gang-rape incident on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway in September 2020.

Senator Sherry Rehman of PPP strongly voiced her opposition to public hangings, advocating for life sentences due to concerns about flawed verdicts and the absence of evidence supporting the deterrence value of public executions. She stressed that many civilised societies have abolished capital punishment as a form of punishment, according to Dawn.

Senator Rehman questioned the efficacy and ethical implications of the proposed amendments, citing the historical use of capital punishment during Gen Ziaul Haq's regime. She argued that public hangings would not act as a deterrent but would instead exacerbate societal violence, particularly among marginalized communities.

Additionally, the committee endorsed the 'Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023,' introduced by Senator Mumtaz Zehri, which focuses on providing proper treatment and medical examination reports for rape victims through both public and private hospitals. They also addressed the issue of false imprisonment within residences and passed the bill, as reported by Dawn.

During the session, other bills were discussed, including one temporarily rejected due to its sub judice status, and another was outright rejected. The committee also approved the "Rain Water Harvesting Facility in Urban Areas, Bill 2023," aimed at efficiently utilizing rainwater.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui raised concerns about a missing bill that had been pending for nearly 15 months and decided to request a detailed report on the matter from relevant officials. The meeting saw the participation of various senators, including Saifullah Abro, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, and Sherry Rehman, as well as bill sponsors Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, alongside government representatives.

In a separate development, officials briefed a Senate committee on the need for amendments to the Sindh Child Prohibition Employment Act to discourage child domestic labour. The Senate Human Rights Committee, chaired by Senator Walid Iqbal, discussed the tragic death of a nine-year-old girl in Ranipur, who had been employed as a minor housemaid and allegedly subjected to torture and sexual abuse.

During the briefing, the human rights secretary revealed that the incident occurred on August 16, 2023. The accused individuals were arrested on the same day, prompting calls for amendments to the Sindh Child Prohibition Employment Act to address the issue of child domestic labour effectively. There was also a pressing need for a robust inspection mechanism to monitor cases of child domestic abuse, alongside a consistent nationwide definition of "child,” according to Dawn.

Regarding concerns about alleged DNA sample tampering, officials denied the allegations and clarified that samples were initially sent to Jamshoro and Karachi Institute. Due to technological constraints and the sensitivity of the case, the samples were subsequently forwarded to Lahore, with the DNA report expected in the coming days. The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the Sindh Police for the delay in providing the DNA report. Senator Iqbal emphasized that evidence tampering played a significant role in avoiding convictions in approximately 78 per cent of criminal cases.

Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of the Child, noted that they had contacted the Sindh Child Protection Authority regarding rumours of another minor being held captive at the same location but had received no response.

The Sindh Social Welfare secretary reported the rescue of eight young girls from the site and mentioned that the deceased's family had received compensation of Rs1 million. Senator Walid Iqbal recommended that all provinces enact legislation to prevent child domestic abuse and ensure justice in cases of child abuse.

Furthermore, the committee discussed the illegal arrest of Pastor Luke Vicktor and Ghazala Shafique in Jaranwala, Faisalabad, and instructed the RPO to submit the inquiry report once it is completed, Dawn reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor