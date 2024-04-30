Pak: Sindh High Court orders authorities to expedite investigations on forcibly disappeared persons

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 30 : Emphasising the missing persons in Pakistan, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday, ordered the authorities to expedite investigations and actions for the recovery of 11 missing persons and to provide compensation to their families, reported The Express Tribune.

Out of these 11 missing persons, there are two real brothers.

Earlier on Monday, an SHC division bench heard petitions for the recovery of the missing persons, The Express Tribune reported.

The lawyers further argued that citizens had been taken into custody from various areas and requested the court to order authorities for their recovery.

Justice Arshad Hussain Khan expressed dissatisfaction with the provincial government and the police and said that no one understands the pain of the families of the people who have gone missing.

"Just imagine how difficult it will be for the families to spend every moment," he said, reported The Express Tribune.

Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi further remarked that no officer seemed to be aware of the court's orders regarding the recovery of the people and payment of compensation to their families.

The attitude of the police and the provincial government is regrettable, he added.

"Were police officers and secretaries sleeping for three months? A police officer informed the court that the whereabouts of the individuals had been discovered. However, the officer was transferred by the next hearing. This is like pulling a joke on the court," Sangi said.

"Measures should be taken promptly for the investigation and recovery of missing persons," he added.

Moreover, the court also expressed dissatisfaction with the federal and provincial governments' lawyers for not implementing the court's orders.

It said that lawyers show up in court unprepared with no clue as to what they are supposed to defend, The Express Tribune reported.

The state lawyers emphasised that the provincial government would compensate the families of those people whose reports of forced disappearances have been confirmed by the authorities.

However, some families of missing persons have not yet submitted requests to the Interior Ministry.

Further, the court ordered the authorities to compensate the families of forcibly disappeared persons.

