Pak Telecommunication Authority issues clarification as X services remain disrupted in country

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 15 : The Sindh High Court (SHC) was notified by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) that social media platform X has not had its services reinstated in the nation, ARY News reported.

PTA Director Law Ali Akbar informed the SHC that a miscommunication led to its counsel's September 12 statement about the notification's withdrawal.

"Another case is also being heard in the same bench, in which the notification regarding the establishment of the Steering Committee has been withdrawn," Ali Akbar added.

It was sought that the SHC either revoke or amend its previous written order.

Ahsan Imam, the PTA's attorney, told the court earlier on Friday that the body had withheld its notice of the suspension of X services (previously Twitter) in Pakistan, reported ARY News.

Once SHC enquired about the authority's position on the X ban in Pakistan, the PTA attorney filed the response. The hearing was postponed for two weeks by the SHCt after the PTA attorney's response.

On April 17, the SHCt ordered the Ministry of Interior to retract the letter it had sent regarding Twitter's suspension within a week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor