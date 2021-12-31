Pak terror outfits mislead Kashmiri youth in name of Islam, says Hizbul terrorist’s wife

Razia Bibi, a Kashmiri woman who was married to a Pakistani terrorist and abandoned by Hizbul leadership to her fate upon her husband’s death, returned to India. She said that the lives of youths of Kashmir are being ruined by misusing the name of Islam. “I collected some money and decided to go back to India. Coming back to India was a very good decision. My children are really happy. Pakistan does not take care of their own citizens, what will they do for those who go from here? There is no humanity in Pakistan,” she added.

#WATCH | Razia Bibi, a Kashmiri woman who was married to a Pakistani terrorist & abandoned by Hizb leadership to her fate upon his husband's death, says, "The lives of youths of Kashmir are being ruined by misusing the name of Islam" pic.twitter.com/JqRG4AwgIj — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

In her testimony, Razia Bibi said that the real 'Jannat' is in India and not in Pakistan. Terrorists influence people in the name of Islam, she added. The wife of the slain terrorist further said that these infringe elements misguide the youth and push them to terrorism, which not only makes their life hell but also pushes their family to live on the edge. She also urged the youngsters not to get influenced by such people and advises everyone to not be a 'Mujahid' in any conditions. "Once they are dead no one from the terrorist groups takes care of the family and leaves them to live on their own," she added. Razia Bibi, a Kashmiri woman who was married to a Pakistani terrorist and abandoned by Hizbul leadership to her fate upon his husband's death.

