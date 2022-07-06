Pakistan: 17 killed in heavy rainfall, Balochistan declares emergency in Quetta

Pakistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority has imposed an emergency in Quetta, Balochistan after heavy rainfall due to which close to 20 people, including women and children were killed, local media reported.

At least 17 people, including women and children, died while several others sustained injuries as heavy rainfall pummelled Balochistan over the past 48 hours, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Wednesday, according to ARY News.

Owing to heavy monsoon rainfall, a notification issued by PDMA Balochistan announced the emergency in Quetta district.

Relief operations in the affected area were launched by the Quetta district administration and rescue teams. As per PDMA officials, over 50 mud houses collapsed in Sariab Mills area, Eastern Bypass, and other areas on the outskirts.

Two women were killed in Dasht area in Mastung district when a wall of their house collapsed. Several other Balochistan areas including Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Ormara and Makran division also received heavy monsoon rains. However, no major loss of life was reported from these areas so far.

In Gwadar, army troops were helping the local administration to drain the water accumulated in several areas. According to the Met office, northern and central parts of Balochistan will receive more heavy rains with thunderstorms, reports said.

Heavy downpour also caused flash-flooding and inundated several low-lying areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

