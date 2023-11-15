Pakistan: 18 caught cheating during engineering recruitment test in Peshawar banned for 3 years

Peshawar [Pakistan], November 15 : A total of 18 candidates have been caught cheating during the Public Service Commission recruitment test for the post of assistant engineer in Pakistan's Peshawar, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

According to the report, after inquiry, the Public Service Commission of Peshawar banned a total of 18 candidates for a period of three years. The candidates were allegedly using electronic devices to cheat the test.

Pakistan's Public Service Commission decided to cancel the test altogether, the report informed further.

Officials from the Public Service Commission took action by establishing an inquiry committee, as per ARY News.

Upon the completion of the probe by the committee, those found guilty of cheating were banned for three years.

