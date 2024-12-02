Pakistan: 4 terrorists killed as security forces thwart attack on Chapri police station in Mianwali

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 2 : The Punjab Police in Pakistan thwarted an attack on the Chapri Police Station in Mianwali, killing four terrorists on Sunday, Dawn reported, citing an official statement.

The terrorists, reportedly armed with heavy weapons, launched a surprise assault on the police station, which is located in the Isa Khel circle near the border between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The attackers, numbering more than 20, targeted the police station with rocket launchers and grenades, leading to an intense gun battle between the terrorists and police personnel, the statement added.

"Despite the heavy assault, the entire staff of Chapri Police Station remained safe, with only two police personnel sustaining minor injuries," the statement read.

In the retaliatory fire, four terrorists were killed. Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar praised the police for their successful defene and reaffirmed the commitment of Punjab Police to confront and defeat terrorist elements. He also underscored the high morale of the police team involved in the operation.

In July, the Pakistani government officially designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as "Fitna al Khawarij," instructing all institutions to use the term "khariji" to refer to those involved in terrorist attacks in the country.

This attack is part of a growing wave of violence targeting security forces across Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following the TTP's violation of a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

