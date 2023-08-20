Pakistan: 50 shops gutted in fire at Pattoki grain market

Lahore [Pakistan], August 20 : Nearly 50 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at an old grain market of Pattoki on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Kasur district, ARY News reported.

The fire rapidly engulfed dozens of shops in the grain market of Pattoki. By the time, it was brought under control over 50 shops were completely destroyed, ARY News reported citing the sources.

Shopkeepers noticed the fire and immediately alerted the local fire brigade. Following the information, a fire engine reached the spot, but its water drained out soon and the fire could not be controlled.

This prompted authorities to call for more fire tenders from all parts of the district. Besides, narrow lanes of the area also hindered the fire engines to reach the spot.

Six fire tenders fought for several hours, only after which the fire was doused, ARY News reported.

