Pakistan: 625 Kg drug consignment seized during joint operation in Arabian sea

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and the Customs in a joint operation seized 625 kilograms of drug consignment during a raid in the Northern Arabian Sea which is estimated at PKR 6.25 billion in the international market.

This was a raid over a foreign boat in the Northern Arabian Sea where 625 kilograms of narcotics was seized, said an official of the PMSA. "In the open sea raid seven smugglers were also arrested," deputy director-general maritime security Shahid Jalil has said, reported ARY News.

"Arrested persons included five foreign nationals and two people having dual nationality," a PMSA official said. "The seized drugs value has been estimated at PKR 6.25 billion in the international market," the official said.

Seized drugs and arrested smugglers have been handed over to customs, PMSA official said. Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan's Sindh Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department confiscated drugs worth USD 1.4 billion from a vacant plot situated in Karachi's Surjani Town.

The anti-narcotics department launched an operation in Surjani Town's Sector 70-D, recovered drugs and apprehended one person from the crime scene.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, said the heroin was concealed in plastic bags during a news briefing. According to him, a case has been filed against the accused, and additional investigation is underway.

Pakistan is one of the highest drug-consuming nations in Southwest Asia. Drug abuse is taking a heavy toll on the youth in Pakistan, especially students, and fuelling a life of addiction and crime.

The country's Anti-Narcotics force has said that children as young as 9-12 have already started consuming tobacco and some as young as 13 and 14 are said to be turning to drugs.

( With inputs from ANI )

