Pakistan: 9 killed, 60 injured in two road accidents in Sind ccidents in Sindh

Thatta [Pakistan], July 20 : Two separate road accidents occurred in Sindh on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of at least nine people and injuring over 60 others, ARY News reported.

In the first incident, a passenger bus overturned near Thatta Bypass, killing six people and injuring 20 others. Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The deceased were later transported to Karachi in ambulances, with their bodies being moved to a cold storage facility in Orangi Town, as per ARY News.

In a separate incident, a speeding passenger coach overturned on the National Highway near Gambat in Khairpur district, leaving three people dead and over 40 injured, including women and children. The injured were rushed to Gambat Hospital, where medical staff are working to stabilise their condition. According to police, at least 15 victims are in critical condition, fighting for their lives.

Earlier, in a tragic accident, 26 people died, as a passenger bus carrying wedding guests from Astore, GB, to Chakwal veered off the Thalichi Bridge and plunged into the river.

As per details, a total of 27 people were on board the coaster, with only the bride, Malaika, surviving.

According to ARY news, the injured bride was taken to the hospital, and rescue operations are ongoing, with local residents, rescue teams, and police actively participating in the search efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Astore, Muhammad Tariq, confirmed that the bodies of 14 victims were recovered and transferred to the Astore District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. "The accident-stricken vehicle was also retrieved from the river," he added.

