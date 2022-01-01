Pakistan again hikes prices of petroleum products amid rising inflation

Pakistan has again hiked the prices of petroleum products amid uproar by opposition leaders against the rising inflation in the country, reported local media.

Pakistan has hiked the prices of petroleum products as an increase of Rs 4 per litre was made for petrol, Rs4 for high-speed diesel (HSD), Rs 3.95 for kerosene and Rs 4.15 for light diesel oil, reported ARY News.

The new price of petrol is fixed at Rs144.82 per litre after increasing it from Rs140.82 per litre, HSD from Rs137.62 to Rs141.62, Kerosene from Rs109.53 to Rs113.53 and light diesel oil from Rs107.06 to Rs111.06, the Pakistani publication added.

The new prices have come into effect from Saturday and will continue for 15 days.

It comes as Pakistan's Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) earlier in the day notified a reduction in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of January 2022.

The hikes in the petroleum prices came amid the massive rising inflation in the country with the fresh row erupting over the mini-budget, Supplementary Finance Bill introduced by Pakistan's Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin which mainly proposes the hike in a variety of taxes. The budget has been slammed by the opposition leaders as they say it will contribute to a further rise in inflation.

( With inputs from ANI )

