Pakistan Air Force trainee plane crashes in Peshawar

A trainee plane of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed in Peshawar on Tuesday, according to a media report.

Pakistani television channel based in Lahore reported that fire brigade vehicles and ambulances have reached the accident area to rescue people.

"A trainee plane of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed in Peshawar on Tuesday, As soon as the plane crashed, ambulances of Rescue 1122 and fire brigade vehicles rushed to Shahdal Banda People stop at Warsak Road, the site of the crash, and began search and relief activities," reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

