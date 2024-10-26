Pakistan Army accused of targeted killings of Baloch National Movement's supporters

Quetta [Balochistan], October 26 : The Baloch National Movement's spokesperson has stated that supporters Abdul Haq and Liaqat have been targeted and killed by the Pakistan Army in Mashkai, Balochistan.

According to the spokesperson, Abdul Haq's family stood with the movement and were ready for sacrifice. They faced atrocities and brutal punishments but they never gave up their solidarity and loyalty to the movement.

He further highlighted that Abdul Haq belonged to a shepherd family living in Mashkai Hills.

On January 21, 2016, Abdul Wahid, son of Jangi Khan and Dilshad, son of Mir Muhammad Rahim Mahammad Hasani, were killed by the Pakistan Army in Manju Mashkai, looting and destroying their houses. After the destruction, the Pakistan Army continued to loot.

After such a devastating situation, the families had to shift to Mashkay Parwar, but even there the persecution continued.

Earlier on June 14, 2018, the Pakistan Army continued the atrocities against the families in Mashkay Parwar and killed Mubarak, son of Lashkari, and Mohabbate Khan, son of Mubarak. They also targeted and injured Noor-ul-Haq.

The Pakistan Army also killed Muhammad Isa, son of Jangi Khan, injuring his young son, Sameer, in Joongu Mashkai on June 30, 2023.

Recently, Abdul Haq made a video cautiously regarding the persecution of families. Later, this video was published by Zrumbesh News. He used the language carefully in the video but the atrocities were evident.

The spokesperson further stated that thousands of families, including Shaheed Abdul Haq's family, are still suffering the horrible genocide of the Pakistan Army.

Nonetheless, for all the violence that is taking place in Pakistan, the forces have not been able to undermine the loyalty and commitment of the people to their freedom struggle.

Balochistan is suffering from issues like enforced disappearances by the Pakistani armed forces. They are fighting for rights over local resources but the Pakistani army has curbed the movement by violent means.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor