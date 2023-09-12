Pakistan army hand in gloves with timber smugglers, alleges PoK residents

Kotli [PoK], September 12 : The people in Kotli district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) carried out a sit-in protest against a ban on timber extraction in the region.

The timber extraction from the resource-rich region is the only way of sustenance for the locals.

According to a new notification released by the administration, the locals are not allowed to extract wood from the forest covers in PoK.

The residents blame the local administration for overlooking the needs of residents and supporting the Pakistan army and other forest officers in exploiting the natural resources of PoK.

Tauqeer Gilani, a political activist, is leading the movement and criticized Pakistan and its sub-government in PoK for encouraging the Pakistan Army and other smugglers to exploit the natural resources in Neelum Jhelum Valley.

He said,” The issue is, we are handing over all our economic resources to these thugs (Pakistan). In the coming years, mark my words that almost twenty years from now there will be nothing left (in PoK). Yesterday, I saw this new notification saying, (PoK) residents can’t extract timber from their own land, let it be any kind of timber, in a region that is sustained only on these natural resources. At a place that is hugely dependent on timber, the administrators sitting at higher positions have released a notification that nobody can extract timber here”.

The activist vehemently lambasted Pakistan for employing their police forces in PoK to carry out atrocities on the general public and letting the perpetrators scot-free.

“When they (Pakistan) set forests on fire, when Pakistan army vehicles are found loaded with timber, have you ever heard that army personnel or smugglers of timber are punished? Have you ever heard of any forest officer or administrator serving jail terms for timber smuggling? No army officer, no administrator, and no smuggler is serving a jail term. There is no authority to take action on this illegal matter and there is no one, no department to voice your concerns at higher order. The police here are employed to stop you from extracting your own resources,” he added.

The activist, giving a clarion to the public, reminded them of more than 75 years of Pakistan’s misrule in the region.

The disgruntled activist revealed that under Pakistan’s illegal occupation in PoK, the state of the region has only degraded. With no infrastructure, no healthcare facilities and the non-availability of even basic needs such as food and water, the economy has always remained on a downturn.

He said, “We ask them (Pakistan), what have they given us in the last more than 75 years? Did this region come into existence today, 5 years ago or in 1947? It has been in existence before that. Which road have they constructed? What facilities have they provided for drinking water to our population? What is the healthcare facility for the population? What is the security arrangement for the people (of PoK)? Any of you, tell me!”

The PoK has remained in the illegal occupation of Pakistan for more than seven decades. The region, largely dependent on natural resources, agriculture, tourism and remittances sent by the members of the British-Mirpuri community has seen no development.

The disgruntled public, up against the PoK administration, wants freedom from the clutches of Pakistan. The streets of PoK are rattled with freedom movements.

Saturated with Pakistan’s misrule, the general public believes ‘freedom’ is their last resort and a way to develop.

