Pakistan: Balochistan continues to see rise in cases of enforced disappearances

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 3 : Paank, Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, reported on Tuesday, a rise in the cases of enforced disappearances across Balochistan.

In a post on X, it highlighted how at least six young men were forcibly disappeared and detained by 'Pakistani forces' across several districts of Balochistan.

Sharing their details, Paank said, "Surge in enforced disappearances across Balochistan- Between July 1 and 2, 2025, at least six young Baloch men were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in multiple districts of Balochistan. On the night of July 1, Talal Baloch, son of Umid Ali, was taken from his residence in Ward No. 2, Pasni, Gwadar District. The following day, Safyan, son of Ghulam Rasool Sufi, was abducted from the Singani Sar area of Turbat."

It further noted, "In a separate incident on July 1, four more youths were detained and disappeared from the Khuda Bakhsh Chaat area in Tehsil Mand, Kech District. They have been identified as:

1. Jasim, son of Yaqoob Baloch

2. Malik, son of Faiz Muhammad

3. Faisal, son of Bijar Baloch

4. Raziq, son of Bijar Baloch"

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1940525439132512534

Paank strongly condemned the wave of enforced disappearances, and called it a blatant violation of international human rights laws.

It underscored how the abductions further highlight the alarming trend of systematic targeting of Baloch youth.

Balochistan has been the focus of persistent human rights concerns for decades.

The region has faced cycles of violence involving separatist movements, heavy military presence, enforced disappearances, and economic marginalisation. These issues have drawn attention from human rights organisations, journalists, and international observers.

Human rights groups have long accused Pakistani authorities of abducting civilians in Balochistan without due process, using enforced disappearances to suppress dissent and intimidate communities in restive areas. Pakistani authorities routinely deny these allegations, but civil society continues to condemn the security forces' role in systematic abductions targeting students, political workers, and residents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor