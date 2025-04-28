Pakistan: BNP President says people of Balochistan have no choice but to take up arms

Gwadar [Pakistan], April 28 : Balochistan National Party (BNP) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal said growing disappointment among people regarding parliament's failure to resolve the issues of Balochistan has left people with no choice other than to take up arms, Dawn reported.

In his address at a seminar titled 'Pakistan's Judicial System and Human Rights Enshrined in the Constitution', organised by the Kech Bar Association in Turbat, Mengal said residents of Balochistan have become completely disillusioned with the role of the parliament and have lost hope for achieving their rightful demands through this institution.

Mengal said, "Sitting in a parliament where questions and free expression are not allowed is nothing but a waste of time." He stressed that it was responsibility of all political parties, tribal figures, lawyers and other segments of society to participate in the struggle for the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Mahrang Baloch and other members of the group, Dawn reported.

He criticised the judicial system, saying it no longer provided hope for justice. He also spoke about the plight of activists and mentioned that lawyers of Mahrang Baloch and others were asked to give affidavits of loyalty from the clients under Article 5 of the Constitution, terming it deeply tragic moment for the judiciary.

Mahrang Baloch and other BYC activists were arrested on March 22 for allegedly "attacking" Quetta Civil Hospital and "inciting people to violence." The arrest came a day after police conducted a crackdown on BYC members in Quetta while they were holding protest against alleged enforced disappearances.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal called the media "completely restricted and controlled" and added that the parliament, judiciary and media were under the influence of the establishment. He said, "There is no institution free from the establishment's interference."

BNP President claimed that ministers only held symbolic titles while the decisions were taken by the establishment. He accused major political parties of focusing on securing power, signing blank agreements without any regarding for the people, Dawn reported.

During the seminar, former BNP Senator Sana Baloch said the ongoing struggle was needed for protecting future generations. He slammed some political parties for only expressing reservations over the Mines and Minerals Act rather than rejecting it outrightly, terming it as an attempt to deceive and mislead public. He stressed that Balochistan required a long and sustained legal and constitutional struggle, where lawyers must play a significant role.

