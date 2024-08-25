Pakistan Bus Accident: Bus Carrying 70 Pilgrims From Iran Falls Into Ravine in Balochistan, Multiple Casualties Reported

On Sunday, two devastating bus accidents in Pakistan resulted in at least 35 deaths and numerous injuries. The first accident occurred on the Makran Coastal Highway in Baluchistan province.

A bus carrying Shiite Muslim pilgrims returning from Iraq through Iran plunged into a ravine, killing at least 12 people and injuring 32 others. The crash was attributed to brake failure, leading the driver to lose control of the vehicle, according to local police chief Qazi Sabir.

Hours later, another tragic incident took place in Kahuta district, eastern Punjab province, where 23 people lost their lives when a bus fell into a ravine. This accident occurred as the bus was traveling to Punjab province. This series of accidents follows a recent tragedy involving Pakistani pilgrims in Iran, where a bus crash resulted in 35 deaths and 15 injuries. The bodies of those victims were returned to Pakistan and buried in Sindh province.

#Lasbela: A bus carrying pilgrims from #Iran to Punjab plunged into a ravine near Buzzi Top on the #Makran Coastal Highway. Rescue sources confirm that the bus was en route to #Punjab when the accident occurred. Tragically, 12 people lost their lives, and over 30 others were… pic.twitter.com/SnmJdpzEYN — Chamrok (چمروک) (@BalochChamrok1) August 25, 2024

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep sorrow over the incidents, urging authorities to provide the best medical care for the injured. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also extended her condolences to the victims' families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.