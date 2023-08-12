Pakistan: Bushra Bibi's alleged diary shows her influence on her husband Imran Khan's politics

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 12 : An alleged diary of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has revealed her influence in political and private matters related to Imran's life, reported The News International.

It came after Bushra Bibi met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Attock Jail for the first time on Thursday after his arrest in connection with the Toshakhana case on.

The alleged diary included several entries and out of that, one entry showed that Bushra Bibi used to decide about the time and the person to put pressure on the judiciary, the army and the government, reported The News International.

A Pakistan district and sessions court on August 5 sentenced Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case i.e. for illegally selling state gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and were worth more than Rs140 million and has been further disqualified from politics for a period of five years, local media reported.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the PTI chief, Geo News reported.

The alleged diary also showed how Bushra Bibi used to dictate Imran Khan and how he followed her instructions. It further stated that if the governor's rule is imposed, the legal team should be prepared to shut down the city and call for a shutter-down strike in that case.

Bushra Bibi's diary also highlighted her role in legal matters and how she used to control the conversations between Khan and the lawyers. She also instructed her husband to remain silent, according to The News International.

"We have to put pressure on the court so that it does not give a negative verdict. By putting pressure, it means that there should be a lot of people in the court," the diary stated.

The diary further said that a "public narrative/atmosphere" should be there to revert any negative verdict from the court. "It is better to get a verdict from renowned lawyers, there should be pressure,” it added. “You should not make an announcement about how long you are coming for and the party should not know about it as well,” the diary added.

It also had several entries regarding petitions of PTI Senator Azam Swati and concerns related to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. It said, "Whenever we file a plea for justice, why is it never heard?”

The party's Central Media Department reported that the PTI denied that the alleged diary belonged to Imran Khan's wife. They further said that it was a vengeful but unsuccessful act to divert the public's attention from the actual problems of Pakistan.

Bushra Bibi had nothing to do with the alleged diary as neither it belonged to her nor did she confirm its contents, the spokesperson added.

The senior PTI leader and former state minister Farrukh Habib stated that no such diary was included in the items that the police had taken from Zaman Park.

He tweeted, "Neither has our legal team reported on the diary. Bushra Bibi is a housewife, not active in politics, but the constant role-playing related to her is sad. The media should avoid ridiculous, fabricated, planted propaganda.”

He further added that the government has adopted fascism, oppression and violation of the Constitution as well as the law. He said no matter how many conspiracies they use, these conspiratorial elements would have to stand in the public’s court at last, according to The News International.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor