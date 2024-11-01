Pakistan calls Chinese envoy's security concerns "perplexing", departure from diplomatic norms

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 1 : All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and ironclad friends, China and Pakistan seem to be drifting away after Beijing's ambassador to Islamabad raised concern over the security of its nationals working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

In a rare public response to security for Chinese nationals in Pakistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday described a recent statement by Beijing's ambassador to Islamabad as "perplexing" and a departure from the longstanding diplomatic norms between the two nations, Dawn reported.

"The statement from the Chinese ambassador is perplexing, especially considering the positive diplomatic traditions between Pakistan and China," she said during the weekly media briefing.

The response was made to China's Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong's remarks which were delivered at a conference held earlier this week to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

The remarks came amid the background of the recent escalation in violence against Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

Such incidents have amplified Beijing's security concerns, especially over progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Earlier this month, a suicide attack near Karachi's airport, claimed by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), left two Chinese citizens dead and injured ten others, Dawn reported.

In another incident in March, Chinese workers were targeted in Besham, reportedly carried out by affiliates of either Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), resulting in five Chinese fatalities, as per Dawn.

Speaking at the event, 'China at 75: A Journey of Progress, Transformation and Global Leadership' on Tuesday, Jiang Zaidong expressed frustration over the attacks, stating it was "unacceptable" and urged Islamabad to strengthen security measures for Chinese nationals and crack down on the anti-China elements.

"The security of Chinese citizens is paramount for President Xi," he noted, adding that this priority has been reiterated in Xi's discussions with Pakistani leaders. It was noted that Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang's recent visit was conducted under what Jiang termed "unique circumstances," because of the two attacks on Chinese workers.

The visit took place to emphasize China's expectations for Pakistan to prioritise security of its nationals. "Without a safe and secure environment, nothing can be achieved," the Chinese envoy stressed.

Security concerns are also expected to be a central focus of President Asif Ali Zardari's upcoming visit to China next week. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had previously indicated that Pakistani officials would directly update Chinese President Xi on the investigation into recent attacks on Chinese nationals, Dawn reported.

At Thursday's briefing, the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's commitment to ensuring the security of Chinese nationals, which, she said, had been conveyed at the highest levels, most recently during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad.

"We will continue to work closely with our Chinese counterparts to reassure them of Pakistan's unwavering commitment to their security and well-being here," she said while referring to an ongoing dialogue on safety and security. She declined further comment when pressed for more details, as per Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor