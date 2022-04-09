Pakistan carries out flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile
By ANI | Published: April 9, 2022 04:25 PM2022-04-09T16:25:58+5:302022-04-09T16:35:08+5:30
Pakistan on Saturday conducted a flight test of the Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile amid the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the country.
Pakistan on Saturday conducted a flight test of the Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile amid the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the country.
Pakistan Armed Forces' media wing said the test flight of this surface-to-surface ballistic missile was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.
"Pakistan today conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted.
Shaheen-III has a range of 2,750 kilometres. Last year in January, Pakistan conducted a similar test of the same missile.
The solid-fuelled missile -- equipped with Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system -- was first tested in March 2015.
This test comes as the voting in the Pakistan National Assembly over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to be held after 8 pm (local time) on Saturday.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app