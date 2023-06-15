Karachi [Pakistan], June 15 : Clashes broke between Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) soon after the reports came out that PPP's Murtaza Wahab won the Karachi mayor elections, reported Dawn.

Wahab won the mayor elections by acquiring 173 votes, defeating JI's Naeemur Rehman, however, the official results are awaited, as per Dawn.

The clashes took place outside the city's Arts Council of Pakistan where voting is underway, reported Dawn.

Dawn is one of the mainstream media houses of Pakistan that reports on national and International issues related to Pakistan.

As soon as the unofficial results were reported, clashes flared up between both the party workers. The supporters started pelting stones at security personnel and blocked projectiles with their riot shields.

Moreover, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Sindh Transport Minister while talking to the media in Karachi, termed JI as a 'fascist party'. He said they were allowed to protest peacefully but were warned of taking action if they took the law into their hands, Dawn reported.

"A fascist party like the Jamaat handed weapons to students," he said.

He also claimed the JI "wanted the PPP to get them votes from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)". He asked, "If the PTI supporters are sitting at their homes [and] no one is voting [for them] then what can we do?"

The PPP leader asserted, "If the JI would do hooliganism, we will not let anyone take the law into their hands. They can hold peaceful protests within the law. If anyone does vandalism, then the law will come into action," according to Dawn.

Furthermore, the polling process went peaceful throughout the day. As per Dawn, 32 out of the 62 PTI members did not appear to cast their votes.

The polling process remained largely peaceful throughout the day. Eventually, 333 out of 336 UC members were present.

The PPP turned out to be the single-largest party in the 366-strong City Council but did not get a simple majority.

