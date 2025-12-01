Pakistan: Communities protest 'Mafia-Led' destruction of Indus riverine grazing and wildlife zones

Dera Ghazi Khan [Pakistan] December 1 : The alleged extensive clearing of vegetation in the riverine areas of the River Indus by brick kiln operators has sparked significant alarm among local communities, as it harms wildlife habitats and traditional grazing lands, as reported by Dawn.

Residents state that during the summer months, the Indus can widen to approximately 15-20 kilometres, promoting the natural proliferation of thick wild grasses, shrubs, reeds, and various native plants in its floodplains, as highlighted in a Dawn report.

These lush riverine areas are vital habitats for wildlife and migratory waterfowl in winter, while also serving as grazing spaces for local livestock. However, after the government prohibited the use of wheat straw, rice stubble, and cotton sticks as fuel in brick kilns, many kiln owners have allegedly begun to exploit these riverine grazing zones for alternative fuel sources.

A local farmer reported that kiln operators are now using mechanical choppers to clear large expanses of koondar, sarkanda, and other natural shrubs. According to him, the chopped material is being transported to brick kilns for fuel. "This mafia is mercilessly destroying natural habitats and grazing areas, endangering wildlife and disrupting the ecological balance," he stated, as quoted by the Dawn report.

This activity is reportedly taking place in various riverine sites within Kot Chutta tehsil, including the localities of Patti Imam Bakhsh, Bhindi Suleman Shah, and Noor Pur. Residents claim that criminal elements in the area are supporting this 'mafia' and allowing them to operate freely in these ecologically sensitive regions.

Local communities have urged the Environment Protection Department and the district administration of Dera Ghazi Khan to immediately halt these environmentally harmful actions and take stringent measures against those involved, as reported in Dawn.

Dera Ghazi Khan Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, in response to an inquiry regarding this issue, indicated that he has requested a report from the Forest Department, as highlighted by Dawn.

