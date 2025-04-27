Pakistan: Court sentences main accused in Imran Khan attack case to life in prison

Punjab [Pakistan], April 27 : A special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gujranwala on Saturday sentenced the main accused in the 2022 attack on Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan to two separate life terms and a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 500,000, The Express Tribune reported.

Naveed was found guilty of terrorism and the murder of PTI worker Moazzam during the attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad in 2022. Apart from two life sentences, the court also sentenced him to prison terms ranging from three to five years for injuring four other people during the incident.

The court acquitted two other accused, Tayyab Jahangir Butt and Waqas, due to lack of proof, The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier in February 2023, the same ATC court had approved the bail to another suspect, Ahsan, the brother of a local Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader, while rejecting the bail plea of co-accused Waqas. Ahsan was released after he submitted surety bonds worth PKR 500,000.

The case is related to the attack during the long march held by PTI in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022, when a man shot and wounded Imran Khan and killed one of his supporters, Moazzam. Faisal Javed and several others were also injured

Later, Khan accused senior government officials, including the federal interior minister, of being involved in the planning. The incident resulted in a political and legal standoff before police registered the case.

On November 3, 2022, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was set up under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997, and the First Information Report (FIR) was officially filed on November 7, The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier on Friday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) marked its 29th foundation day and demanded the release of party leaders and workers, including party founder Imran Khan, The News International reported.

The party pledged to continue the struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. The PTI leaders unanimously passed a resolution at a function held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House to mark the party's foundation day. PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, were present at the function.

The resolution condemned the "illegal" imprisonment of Imran Khan and called for the release of all political prisoners, including PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The resolution passed by PTI stated, "The nation responded to the call of its leader, Imran Khan and won the PTI with a huge majority in the February 8, 2024, elections. Unfortunately, the party's mandate was stolen. This is a robbery on the rights of the people and an attack on the Constitution. We strongly demand the return of our legitimate mandate."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor