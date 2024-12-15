Pakistan: Court to hear plea on 'killings' in PTI protest on Dec 23

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 15 : A district court in Pakistan's Islamabad will hear a petition on December 23 about the alleged killing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters during the party's protest, demanding the release of its founder Imran Khan in the capital in last month, Dawn reported.

The district and session judge scheduled the hearing after PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan filed the petition accusing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, senior police officials and some unidentified individuals of being involved in the killing and disappearances of PTI workers.

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, speaking to the media outside the court, mentioned that he was "in favour of comprehensive, unconditional negotiations at every stage".

As reported by Dawn, the petition alleged the Pakistan authorities of being involved in the killing of 12 PTI workers. It also mentions that 38 others were injured due to gunfire and around 139 individuals have been reported missing.

"These allegations have raised serious concerns regarding the authorities' handling of the protest," the petition added.

District Judge Khan has directed the PTI chairman to be available in the hearing scheduled for December 23 to provide more information, Dawn reported.

On Saturday, PTI founder and former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan expressed his anguish over the current government's actions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Just like the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, neither we nor the people will ever forget the tragedy of the Islamabad Massacre. Even after a hundred years, people still remember the massacre by General Dyer, although there were neither cameras nor media at that time. Evidence of the Islamabad massacre is being collected. This evidence cannot be concealed. Everything will be revealed sooner or later. I have instructed my party and party workers to raise their voices against this atrocity at every level, including Parliament, the judiciary, and international media."

In his post, Khan also announced that a day of mourning and prayer will be observed on December 15 in Pakistan and across the world to "commemorate the martyrs of the Islamabad Massacre."

