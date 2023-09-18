Pakistan Cypher case: Court issues notice to investigating agency on Imran Khan's bail plea

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 18 : Pakistan’s Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking post-arrest bail in the cypher case, Geo News reported on Monday.

According to Geo News, the court notice came during Imran Khan’s bail plea hearing challenging the special court’s decision in the Cypher Case.

The court had scheduled the date of hearing the bail plea on Monday.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued notices in response to the plea filed by lawyer Salman Safdar on behalf of the PTI chief.

The PTI chief's legal team repeatedly urged for an early hearing of the case, following which the IHC chief justice emphasised that there is a proper procedure in place, and the case will be decided accordingly.

The FIA has been directed to submit its response to the PTI chief's petition. Khan and Qureshi are on judicial remand in the cypher case till September 26.

Earlier, a special court rejected the bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the party's vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case, Geo News reported on Thursday.

Special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the bail applications and reserved the verdict after PTI's counsels completed their arguments. Later, the judge announced the reserved verdict, rejecting the post-arrest bail pleas of the PTI leaders.

On September 16, the same court established under the Official Secrets Act approved PTI leader Asad Umar’s bail in the case related to US cypher after a prosecutor told the judge that his arrest was not required at this stage, Geo News reported.

Judge Zulqarnain approved the PTI leader's bail against the surety bond of Rs50,000 and also noted that Umar expressed willingness to join the cypher probe but the prosecution did not investigate him in the case.“If Asad Umar's arrest is required, FIA [Federal Investigation Agency] will proceed according to law,” the judge ordered.

He also directed the FIA to inform the PTI leader in advance before arresting him in the case.

Notably, the FIA booked PTI chief Khan and the party’s vice chairman Qureshi under the Official Secrets Act last month for allegedly misplacing and misusing classified documents for vested political interests

Subsequently, both leaders were arrested in connection with the investigation into the case and a special court was established under the Official Secrets Act to try the accused.

