Pakistan: Eight including four policemen killed in suicide blast in North Waziristan

North Waziristan [Pakistan], October 27 : A suicide bombing in Pakistan's North Waziristan claimed the lives of at least eight people, including four police officers, ARY News reported citing police.

The attack in the Eidak area of Mir Ali Tehsil specifically targeted a police post, the police stated.

Following the incident, a rescue operation was initiated, and the injured were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Security forces quickly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area to investigate.

Notably, since the Taliban regained control in Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has seen an uptick in terrorist activity, according to ARY News.

Earlier this month, six Pakistani soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, were killed during a firefight with militants in North Waziristan's Spinwam area on October 5, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR indicated that the clash occurred on the intervening nights of October 4 and October 5, resulting in the deaths of "six Khwarij" militants.

Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat, who was leading the operation, and five other soldiers lost their lives during intense gunfire, the ISPR said, as per ARY News.

In a separate incident, three people including two Chinese engineers were killed in a suicide blast near the Karachi airport. The blast took place when a suicide bomber crashed the explosives-laden car into the convoy of Chinese engineers. 16 people were injured, including another Chinese national.

Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) described the attack as "a conspiracy to undermine Pakistan-China relations", Geo News reported.

