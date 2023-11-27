Pakistan: Eight terrorists killed in security operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 27 : At least eight terrorists were killed by the Pakistani security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, Dawn reported citing the military's media affairs wing on Sunday.

The intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out in the Sararogha area in the South Waziristan district based on the reported presence of terrorists.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well the innocent civilians. Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists," Dawn quoted the ISPR as saying.

It added that a sanitisation operation was underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces were "determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country".

Earlier last week, two soldiers were killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a security forces convoy in the Razmak area of KP's North Waziristan district.

In a separate incident last week, the ISPR had said that a soldier was killed in an IED blast in North Waziristan, while separate IBOs in Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan districts had left at least three terrorists dead.

Notably, Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government last year, according to Dawn.

In September, data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the number of militant attacks in August was the highest tally for monthly strikes in almost nine years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor