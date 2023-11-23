Pakistan Election Commission orders Imran Khan's party to hold intra-party polls within 20 days

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 23 : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) intra-party polls were not transparent and ordered the party to hold new polls if it wants to retain bat as its electoral symbol, Geo News reported.

In a reserved verdict announced on Thursday, the commission has asked the PTI to hold fresh elections within 20 days. In the verdict, the ECP stated that the PTI did not hold free and fair intra-party elections and called the polls objectionable and controversial.

The verdict stated, "PTI's intra-party elections cannot be accepted." It also asked PTI to hold elections and submit the record within seven days, according to Geo News report.

The verdict stated, "If PTI fails to hold elections within 20 days then it will have to face severe consequences. In case of failure to hold [intra-party] elections, the [PTI] will not be eligible to secure an election symbol," Geo News reported.

The ECP had issued notices to the PTI for not holding intra-party elections on August 2 and reserved its verdict on the matter on September 13. The verdict will be a worry for the PTI as most of its leadership, including PTI chairman Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PTI President Chaudhry Parveiz Elahi are in prison or have left the party after the crackdown launched against the party leaders following the May 9 riots.

Speaking to reporters outside the ECP office, PTI lawyer Barrister Gohar said that he was disappointed with the verdict. Gohar said, "Election Commission did not fulfill the requirements of justice." He alleged that the ECP delayed the announcement of the decision for a "special purpose," Geo News reported.

He said, "The bat symbol will remain with us. We will challenge this order on an appropriate forum." Speaking to Geo News, Gohar said that no one can "minus" Imran Khan and he was, is, and will always remain the PTI chief.

Gohar said, "There is no such disqualification that bars Imran Khan from participating in elections. He further said that as per Articles 62 and 63, only a disqualified person is banned from contesting in polls. He said that Imran Khan was convicted in only one case, which too has been quashed by the high court.

He said, "Chairman PTI has not been disqualified, he is eligible for all offices. According to the instructions of Chairman PTI, he can and will contest the election."

