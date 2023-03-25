Pakistan ex-minister Sheikh Rashid, Imran Khan hold talks on election body postponing Punjab polls

Lahore [Pakistan], March 25 : Pakistan's former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed met close ally Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in Lahore and discussed the decision of Election Commission on the postponement of Punjab polls, ARY News has reported.

The former Interior Minister also underlined during his talks that approaching the Supreme Court over the poll body's decision would be a wise decision.

Rasheed submitted a petition for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections to the Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry earlier in the day (KP). According to specifics, the petition named President Arif Alvi, the federation, and the Pakist Election Commission as respondents, reported ARY News on Friday.

Moreover, Rashid Khan also condemned the arrests of PTI workers across the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has demanded judges take notice of the constitutional violations taking place due to the postponement of general elections, ARY News reported.

Khan while addressing PTI workers and supporters via video link today, asked judges to take notice of the constitutional violations. He said that the rulers will not stop from committing constitutional violations if no action was taken against their first violation.

The Punjab by-elections, which were supposed to take place on April 30, were postponed, according to an announcement made on Wednesday by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP decided to postpone the Punjab election and declared October 8 as the new date for elections in Punjab after withdrawing the Punjab Election Program announcement issued on March 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor