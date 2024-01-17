Pakistan expels Iranian Ambassador after air strike

Islamabad, Jan 17 Following Iran's attack on its territory, Pakistan on Wednesday announced it was expelling the Iranian Ambassador while recalling its envoy from Tehran.

"Pakistan has decided to recall its Ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while addressing a press briefing here, Geo News reported.

The development comes after Tehran targeted the bases of, what it claimed was a terrorist organisation, inside Pakistani territory, "Green Mountain" with drones and missiles, and destroyed the headquarters of the said terrorist group, it cited Iranian media as reporting.

Calling it an "unprovoked and blatant" breach of Pakistan's sovereignty by Iran, Islamabad termed the move as a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

"This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," Baloch said.

Furthermore, the spokesperson also revealed that Islamabad has decided to suspend all high-level visits that were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in the coming days, Geo News reported.

