Pakistan faces severe energy crisis, Nawaz asks govt to 'care for people'

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 21 : Pakistan is strugglin with a severe energy crisis as energy demand continues to rise while the supply of conventional energy sources remains insufficient, and as the gap between energy supply and demand widens, the nation faces surging power costs and increased reliance on imports, according to Geo News.

Notably, in October 2023, Pakistan had an energy deficit of 6,000 megawatts, incurring an import bill of USD 7 billion. According to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority's (Nepra) 2022 annual report, Pakistan's installed generation capacity adds up to 43,775 MW, of which merely 7% comes from renewable energy sources, according to Geo News.

Addressing this crisis demands strategic investments in renewable energy infrastructure and comprehensive policy reforms to secure a sustainable energy supply for the country's future.

The roots of Pakistan's energy crisis date back to the 1970s when the country avoided a major energy crisis by launching the Mangla and Tarbela dams. These projects were initiated during a brief period of robust hydro-driven energy generation, which met the nation's demands at the time.

However, the 1980s saw a period of strong economic growth that caused energy demand to surge. Despite government efforts to increase generation, they failed to keep up with the escalating demand. Pakistan's energy crisis is primarily driven by its heavy reliance on non-renewable and expensive fossil fuels, which make up 59% of the energy mix, according to Geo News.

This dependence is worsened by outdated transmission lines, infrastructural flaws, and issues such as line losses, power theft, and inefficient energy usage. Pakistan's energy infrastructure is overburdened by overpopulation, rapid urbanisation, as well as industrialisation.

A report by the World Bank projects that Pakistan's energy demand will hike by 70 per cent by 2030, while supply is expected to grow by only 45 per cent.

To address Pakistan's energy crisis, a multifaceted approach is needed. The country must diversify its energy mix by investing in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower, Geo News reported.

Given that only 7 per cent of Pakistan's energy comes from renewable sources, increasing this share is crucial. This transition will not only reduce dependency on expensive fossil fuels but will also align with global trends toward sustainable energy.

Another way to mitigate the issues of line losses and power theft is to expand and upgrade the transmission infrastructure is important. Also, addressing corruption and inefficiencies within the generation and distribution companies (Gencos and DISCOs) is essential, Geo News reported.

Ths situation has come to such a head that PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif himself lamented the state of affairs.

"Electricity bills become a trouble for everyone, not only for poor people but for everyone," he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan media. The PML-N president claimed that his government "eliminated loadshedding and controlled electricity rates",

"The decision-makers will have to think now and care about our people," he added.

Nawaz Sharif has asked the Shehbaz Sharif-led administration "to do everything to provide relief to the masses".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor