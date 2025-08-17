Pakistan: Farmers in Balochistan criticise govt for not providing funds for solarisation

Quetta, Aug 17 Kissan Ittehad Pakistan (KIP) Chairman Khalid Hussain Bathh has slammed the Balochistan government for not providing funds to the farmers of Nasirabad Division—the only green belt of the province— for converting agricultural tube wells to solar energy despite making promises, local media reported on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he stated that tube wells have become non-operational, crops are drying up, and farmers are facing huge financial losses due to the disruption of electricity supply, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. He stated that authorities had promised funds for solarisation to farmers. However, the approved funds have not been released so far.

Electricity connections were disconnected, and the supply was shifted from three-phase to two-phase before the payments were made. He stated that tube wells had become non-operational, and no water was flowing in the Rabi Canal, while agriculture, livestock, and local communities were suffering badly due to the disruption of the electricity supply.

The KIP Chairman said that crops were destroyed due to the unavailability of irrigation water, and there was even a shortage of drinking water. After the Balochistan Irrigation Minister's assurances, the farmers had sown crops; however, the seeds were destroyed due to water shortage.

Bathh said: "No developmental initiatives, such as skill development centres, agricultural workshops, or projects for women farmers—who work alongside men in the fields—have been launched for their capacity building."

He requested the government to announce a solar energy programme for farmers in the Rabi Canal, Nari, and Bolan areas who currently depend on diesel generators for irrigation.

In February, the Green Kissan Ittehad (GKI) rejected the 35 per cent tax on agricultural production in Balochistan and across the country, implemented under International Monetary Fund (IMF) directive, terming it a "cruel and anti-farmer measure."

While addressing a press conference, GKI President Agha Lal Jan Ahmadzai called for providing compensation to farmers impacted by the construction of the Quetta-Karachi Highway in Khuzdar, Kalat, Mangochar, Mastung, Surrab and other regions, Dawn reported.

He mentioned that 75 per cent of people in Pakistan work in the agriculture sector, which provides fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products to Pakistan and contributes millions of rupees in taxes. He noted that despite this, the agriculture sector of Balochistan was on the verge of collapse.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor