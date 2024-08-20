Pakistan: Fear grips parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid patrolling by terror groups

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], August 20 : Fear has gripped parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, as armed men from terrorist groups Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Lashkar-i-Islam (LI) began patrolling near the Afghanistan border, Dawn reported.

Amid rising tensions, the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa urged authorities to enhance security in the valley for their protection. People have urged authorities to enhance security in the valley for their protection.

In response, the ruling government in the province has launched several operations. However, these operations have not been entirely effective, and ordinary people are bearing the brunt, according to Dawn.

People from Pir Mela and Maidan said that local markets are still open, and vehicles belonging to the TTP and Lashkar-i-Islam are entering and leaving the valley as usual. Terrorists are also reported to be present in other localities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such as Bar Qambarkhel, Adamkhel, Thiyrai, and Landawar

The report further cited several videos of armed TTP members in Pir Mela Bazaar that have gone viral on social media, prompting calls for security forces to take action.

Common citizens are subjected to repeated body searches and questioning at security checkpoints, while armed militants move freely. The local police and armed forces in Tribat appear to have largely disappeared following the arrival of TTP and Lashkar-i-Islam militants, Dawn reported.

Another resident from Maidan said that no one is leaving their houses in anticipation of a military operation against the militants.

"We can't afford to move to another place. We have already suffered huge losses during our last displacement. The majority of us have yet to rebuild our houses or resume work," he said.

Another resident stated that people have no contact with terrorists due to fear of adverse reactions from Pakistani security forces.

Residents of Sanda Pal, Bhutan Shareef, and Dars Jumaat reported that militants are demanding food and shelter, which they are unable to deny due to fear of severe consequences for non-compliance.

A pamphlet in Pashto language circulated on social media claimed that TTP militants have "complete control" over the Peer Tharee area in Shalobar and Bhutan and have begun patrolling Pir Mela Bazaar and surrounding areas as security forces have abandoned their positions. According to Dawn, the source of the pamphlet is unclear, and it is uncertain whether the banned outfit is present in Malakdinkhel areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, both of which share a border with Afghanistan, have been facing multiple terrorist attacks.

Nearly 92 per cent of all fatalities and 87 per cent of attacks have been reported in these regions, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffering 67 per cent and Balochistan 25 per cent of all fatalities in the second quarter of 2024, as reported by Dawn.

