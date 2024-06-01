Pakistan: Federal Investigation Agency summons Tehreek-e-Insaf officials over Imran's 'misuse of X'

Islamabad [Pakitan], June 1 : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Gohar Khan, Secretary General Omar Ayub, and party spokesperson Raoof Hasan over a "social media post" from former Prime Minister Imran Khan's account, Dawn reported.

“Every Pakistani should study the Hamood ur Rahman Commission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.” - Founding Chairman PTI Imran Khan #غدار_کون_تھا pic.twitter.com/pSiQ1MkYaB— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 26, 2024

A post shared on X on May 26 from Imran Khan's official account said, "Every Pakistani should study the Hamood ur Rahman Commission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman." - Founding Chairman PTI Imran Khan."

The video suggested that former military dictator Yahya Khan was responsible for the country's breakup, highlighting alleged atrocities committed by the Pakistani military during the civil war. The video also interspersed images of the current civilian and military leadership, alleging that they stole the party's mandate in the general elections, as per Dawn.

The post generated intense blowback and controversy, particularly from the government ranks. An investigation has been launched by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Wing into the post.

According to Dawn, PTI on Friday "owned" it, reiterating the call for people to read the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report and urging the military to operate within its constitutional limits.

Following a core committee meeting, the party issued a statement accusing the FIA of being determined to create another case against Imran.

An FIA team visited Adiala Jail yesterday to question the PTI founder about the post. However, sources reported that Imran refused to meet with the investigators, insisting he would only do so in the presence of his lawyer.

Meanwhile, notices issued to Barrister Gohar, Ayub and Hasan on Friday by the FIA said that an inquiry was initiated regarding the "misuse" of Imran's verified X account through which "highly obnoxious and inciting content against state institutions" was shared.

They said the post was "likely to cause fear or alarm in the public and may induce/provoke anyone to commit an offence against the state or state institution or public tranquillity."

Thus, the notices said the PTI trio was directed to appear in person before FIA Sub-Inspector Muhammad Monib Zafar to record their statements in their defence at the FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre on Wednesday "in the interest of justice".

"In case of non-appearance, proceedings u/s 174 PPC. will be initiated against you," the notification said, referring to Pakistan Penal Code Section 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from a public servant).

