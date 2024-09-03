Pakistan: Five children among nine dead as monsoon rains ravage Balochistan and KP

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 3 : Five children died across Balochistan, and four others lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past 24 hours as monsoon rains continued to unleash devastation across Pakistan, Dawn News reported on Tuesday.

The relentless downpours, compounded by the remnants of Cyclonic Storm Asna, have wreaked havoc in several regions, prompting widespread relief and rescue operations.

In Balochistan, the death toll since July 1 has now reached 39, with 19 children among the victims. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that a new spell of rain began in the province a day ago, affecting 22 districts. Younus Mengal, head of the PDMA's control room, confirmed that relief efforts are ongoing in the calamity-hit areas.

Among the tragic incidents reported on Monday, two brothers drowned in flash floods in Zhob District, and their bodies were later recovered by the district administration and PDMA.

In Khuzdar District's Tootak area, three children were rescued after falling into a dam, but two of them succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. Another child drowned in a flash flood in the Kech River, further adding to the devastation, reported Dawn News.

The PDMA has declared 11 districts in Balochistan as calamity-hit, with rescue and relief operations underway. Holidays for PDMA and other government employees have been suspended to ensure an effective response to the ongoing crisis.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rains have also taken a severe toll. The PDMA confirmed that three people were killed when a landslide struck a bus in Upper Kohistan, while a minor was struck by lightning in Malakand District.

Meanwhile, the Karakoram Highway, which had been blocked by landslides, was reopened on Tuesday after authorities cleared the debris, allowing stranded vehicles and passengers to continue their journeys.

The province has seen a total of 96 deaths and 133 injuries from rain-related incidents since July 1, with 963 houses damaged due to flash floods and heavy downpours. The PDMA is coordinating closely with district authorities to provide aid and relief to the affected areas, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, other regions in Pakistan, including Punjab and Sindh, are bracing for more rainfall. Lahore recorded 201mm of rain, leading to concerns of potential flooding in nearby rivers.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of further rains in eastern Sindh, with Karachi expected to experience isolated thunderstorms over the next few days.

Authorities across the country remain on high alert, with disaster management teams working around the clock to mitigate the impact of the ongoing monsoon season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor