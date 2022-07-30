Pakistan Flood: Heavy rains kill as many as 357 people, 400 injured

357 people have died and more than 400 people have been injured in floods caused by heavy rains that have been going on for the past five weeks in Pakistan. The National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan has given information about this. Official sources of NDMA told news agency Xinhua that since June 14, monsoon rains have been falling heavily in Pakistan. Incidents like loss of life, collapse of houses and dilapidation of roads have increased due to floods after heavy rains. According to NDMA data, 23,792 houses have been extensively damaged. While many houses have been damaged. Bridges in some places were washed away and shops were damaged. Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the country is facing climate change. So, he said that efforts are being made to eliminate the flood situation in the country.

Most of the deaths due to floods in Pakistan have occurred in Balochistan province. 106 people have died due to incidents like heavy rains and floods. 90 people have died in Sindh province. According to NDMA, 76 people have died in Punjab and 70 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. While, 15 people have died in other parts of the country. Relief work has been started by Pakistan Army and local administration to rescue the citizens. Due to the situation created by the heavy rains, the citizens who are stuck in the flood are being sent to safe places. Food and water are being given to the flood victims. Doctors are treating the injured. Shahbaz Sharif has ordered to review the situation caused by heavy rains. Life has been disrupted due to rain. A Hindi website has reported about this.