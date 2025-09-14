Pakistan: Flood threat recedes in south Punjab as rescue, relief operations continue

Lahore [Pakistan], September 14 : The flood situation in Pakistan's South Punjab is gradually improving, with water levels significantly dropping in many areas as authorities declared Jalalpur Pirwala and Alipur tehsils of Multan district safe after a massive flood wave passed through Head Panjnad, easing fears of further devastation, Dawn reported on Sunday.

According to Dawn, despite the declining water levels, evacuation and relief efforts remain in full swing across low-lying areas along the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers.

Officials described the operation as one of the largest in recent memory, involving over 1,500 rescue boats and leading to the evacuation of at least 12,427 people from flood-prone regions.

Punjab Rescue spokesperson Farooq Ahmed said that Multan, Muzaffargarh, and Rahim Yar Khan were among the worst affected districts, with 3,274, 2,392, and 414 people rescued, respectively, Dawn reported.

Additional evacuations were conducted in Lodhran, Bahawalpur, and Kasur, highlighting the widespread nature of the crisis.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that around 2.5 million people have been evacuated across Punjab. The floods have so far claimed 101 lives and prompted the rescue of over 2.19 million cattle.

As per Dawn, citing officials, water levels at Head Panjnad dropped dramatically, from 684,000 cusecs on Friday night to 492,695 cusecs by Saturday evening, a decrease of nearly 200,000 cusecs in 24 hours.

The PDMA noted that flow levels at most major headworks along the three rivers were now "steady".

However, the humanitarian impact remains significant. The entire union council of Lati Mari in Alipur tehsil, home to 40,000 people, has been completely submerged.

Syed Kausar Shah, a resident of the Azeem Shah locality, said roughly 15,000 people were forced to flee on their own, with two reported dead due to delayed evacuations, as reported by Dawn. Many evacuees are now living with relatives or in government relief camps.

Shah said the floodwaters reached depths of six to seven feet in some areas, leaving residents unable to recover their belongings or assess the safety of returning.

Meanwhile, Multan Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu stated that 100,000 people had been evacuated from Jalalpur Pirwala in just three days and added that breaches in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala are being repaired, while helicopters and drones are being used to deliver medicine and food to inaccessible areas, Dawn reported.

At a press briefing in Bahawalpur, PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that Panjnad Headworks experienced extreme flooding, peaking at 700,000 cusecs three days ago and receding to 575,000 cusecs. He noted that all three rivers swelled simultaneously this season, causing widespread high-level flooding.

According to the PDMA, floodwaters have affected 4,447 villages (mouzas) across 28 districts in Punjab. Alongside the human toll, the disaster has also impacted millions of livestock, with 2.19 million animals successfully relocated to safer areas, as reported by Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor