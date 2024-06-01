Pakistan: Govt doctor in Rawalpindi suspended for directing patient to private lab for tests

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], June 1 : A doctor at District Headquarters (DQ) Hospital here was suspended after he directed a patient to a private laboratory for tests rather than using the hospital's facilities, reported ARY News.

According to the report, Commissioner Rawalpindi visited the DHQ Hospital on Friday, where he suspended a physician along with two female chemists and a nurse for failing to perform their jobs and sending a patient to a private laboratory for tests.

The commissioner of Rawalpindi instructed to open an investigation against Dr Amjad Ali and other individuals, who were involved in similar incidents.

Meanwhile, DHQ Hospital has issued a notification, directing the suspension of the doctor and others, according to ARY News.

Following the incident, the Deputy Commissioner made it clear that failing to provide people with the services they need will not be allowed, guaranteeing that everyone will get the care they need in the hospitals.

