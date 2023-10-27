Pakistan: Govt employees hold massive protests against salary cuts, pension reforms

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 27 : Government employees in several parts of Pakistan staged widespread protests on Thursday, vehemently opposing proposed salary cuts and pension reforms, as reported by Dawn.

In Lakki Marwat, employees hailing from various government departments embarked on a march from Government Shaheed Mohammad Ghasan Khan Centennial Model High School to the press club.

According to Dawn, Wajeehullah, the district president of the School Officers Association, took the lead in the procession, where protesters wielded banners and placards, demanding that government officials trim their expenditures rather than impacting the livelihoods of government employees.

Bannu witnessed government employees gathering outside the press club to voice their opposition to the proposed changes in pension rules. The protest, orchestrated by the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (Agega), strongly rejected the abolition of pension benefits and pressed for the regularization of contract teachers.

Meanwhile, in Bajaur, government employees staged a demonstrative protest and threatened a district-wide pen-down strike. Their banners and placards clearly conveyed their resolute stance against any alterations to pension rules and reductions in the salaries of government employees, Dawn reported.

In Mohmand, employees from various government departments organised a walk and rally outside the press club to vociferously oppose pension reforms.

Across Lower Dir, hundreds of government employees voiced their dissent against the proposed pension reforms and potential salary deductions in Balambat. Their concerns revolved around the negative implications for their financial well-being.

In Swabi, employees representing various departments pointed fingers at political interference in state institutions, underscoring the pressing need to combat corruption, as reported by Dawn.

