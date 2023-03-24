Pakistan govt forms JIT to probe cases against PTI Chief Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 24 : A high-level joint investigation team (JIT) has been established to look into four cases filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and his supporters for allegedly attacking courts and law enforcement, committing vandalism, and obstructing the operation of the court, Geo News quoted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The JIT formed is spearheaded by Additional Inspector General of Police Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed, comprising representatives of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Military Intelligence (MI) and DIG Headquarters Islamabad Awais Ahmad.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah held Imran Khan of using "armed gangs" to attack the Federal Judicial Complex on February 28 in order to obstruct court proceedings about Toshakhana's foreign funding, Geo News reported.

Sanaullah added that the JIT has been given the responsibility of looking into the cases and that it will finish its inquiries in 14 days and submit a challan to the courts.

Notably, the supporters of the PTI forced their way into the judicial complex recently, broke down the main gate, and vandalised the courts. At the Ramna police station in Islamabad, a case was filed in this respect under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and additional offences.

The PTI chairman arrived at the IHC to the same scenes, and a separate FIR was filed at the police station under terrorism-related accusations, according to Geo News.

The Islamabad police filed an FIR, including terrorism charges, against Khan and dozens of PTI leaders, according to Dawn.

In a tweet, the police accused PTI supporters of "incitement, arson, vandalism [and] attacks on police" as several PTI supporters created ruckus at the judicial complex on Thursday.

Police said, "As many as 58 police officers were injured during the violence and vandalism while 12 cars, 20 motorcycles and a police chowki (checkpost) were set on fire".

