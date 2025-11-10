Pakistan halts Jaffar Express amid terror threats, suspends Quetta-Peshawar route for four days

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 10 : Pakistan Railways has temporarily suspended the Jaffar Express service between Quetta and Peshawar for four days, citing security concerns and the need to ensure passenger safety, Express Tribune reported.

According to railway officials, the service will remain suspended from November 9 to November 12 following security assessments and recommendations from law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

"The suspension aims to safeguard passengers, railway staff, and railway property from any potential threat," officials said.

As per Express Tribune, the Jaffar Express has been a frequent target of terrorist attacks in recent years, resulting in loss of life and damage to railway property. These incidents have made the route particularly sensitive, prompting authorities to take extra precautions during times of heightened risk.

This year alone, the Jaffar Express has come under attack seven times, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 civilians and injuries to more than 35 others.

The Jaffar Express is one of Pakistan Railways' key passenger trains, connecting Balochistan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It serves as an important transport link for commuters, traders, and travellers across provinces.

In October, at least seven people were injured after a blast on a railway track derailed four bogies of the Jaffar Express in Sindh's Shikarpur district, according to Dawn.

Shikarpur Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Abro told the publication that "a blast had occurred on the train tracks at 8:15 am, about one kilometre from Sultan Kot railway station."

