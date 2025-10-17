Pakistan hides its repression behind prison walls as BYC leaders face secret hearings

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 17 : A prominent Baloch rights activist, Sammi Deen Baloch, a central leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has accused the Pakistani government of acting out of fear over the growing public solidarity for the group's detained leaders. The activists have been in custody for more than six months, with no formal charges filed against them, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In a post shared on X, Sammi Deen Baloch stated that Dr Mahrang Baloch, Beebarg Baloch, Shah Ji Baloch, Beebow Baloch, and Gulzadi Baloch continue to face what she called "unlawful detention" under politically motivated FIRs, which have been repeatedly extended without due process. "The government initially misused laws such as the 3-MPO to target these activists," she said, adding that authorities have now moved all future hearings to Quetta District Jail, an action she described as "a calculated move to suppress transparency and silence the people's movement," as reported by The Balochistan Post.

She further stated that the authorities have deliberately delayed court proceedings and restricted public access to the hearings. "By moving the trials behind bars, the state seeks to conceal its injustices from the people," Sammi remarked.

The BYC strongly condemned the government's decision to conduct trials inside prison walls instead of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). The group called the step "a disturbing sign of institutionalised repression". It argued that it prevents families, journalists, and observers from attending, violating both Pakistan's constitutional guarantees and international fair trial principles, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Sammi Deen Baloch also stated that the government decided on closed-door hearings after it failed to control the large gatherings of supporters that assembled outside the ATC during previous appearances. The BYC has launched a three-day online protest campaign to oppose what it calls "state oppression" and urged citizens to participate by amplifying their voices for justice, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

