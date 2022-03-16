Pakistan: IED blast in Sibi kills four soldiers, 10 injured

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed and 10 more were critically injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in the Sibi district of Balochistan, local media reported.

This attack comes a few days after Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed that the suicide attack that took place in the same district killed at least seven Pakistani soldiers.

The suicide bomber was identified as "Abdul Rehman Al Bakistani", according to the media outlet.

Notably, since the beginning of this year, several terror incidents rocked Pakistan as major cities including Islamabad and Lahore were targeted.

An Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, recently published a report endorsing the fear that Pakistan has been slowly sliding into chaos and instability for the last couple of years.

Earlier, on March 12, one policeman was injured in an IED blast in the Tank city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

( With inputs from ANI )

