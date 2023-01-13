Pakistan: IED explosion at private clinic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan

An improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at a private clinic at Lunda Sharif bus stand in the Dera Ismail Khan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night. No casualty was reported, however, the clinic was destroyed while nearby shops were partially damaged in the IED explosion, Dawn reported citing police as saying on Thursday.

The official said that a heavy contingent of police and bomb disposal squad immediately arrived at the site. The bomb disposal squad's preliminary investigations have revealed that it was an IED explosion.

A police official said that unknown people had planted an explosive device outside the private clinic of Dr Rehmatullah Baloch at Lunda Sharif Adda which exploded on Wednesday night. According to a police official, the clinic was destroyed while nearby shops were partially damaged, as per the Dawn report.

Earlier on Sunday, terrorists carried out a gun and 'missile' attack on a police station in the Dera Ismail Khan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported, adding that no casualty has been reported in the attack.

Speaking to Dawn, a police spokesperson Syed Yaqoob Shah said the terrorists surrounded the Yarik police station at around 1 am (local time) and fired missiles at the building. He said the police responded to the attack and an exchange of fire took place between the police force and the attackers.

According to a police spokesperson, the police station was partially damaged. He further claimed that it was the first gun-and-missile attack on a police station in Dera Ismail Khan, as per the news report. The attack comes at a time when Pakistan has been seeing a rise in terrorist attacks across the country.

The attacks have been reported after Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its months-long ceasefire with the Pakistan government on November 28. As per the Dawn report, a resurgence of terrorism has been witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with an increase in attacks on law enforcement personnel.

( With inputs from ANI )

