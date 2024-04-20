Pakistan: Imran Khan alleges his wife was given food mixed with 'toilet cleaner'

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 20 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was given food mixed with "toilet cleaner," reported Pakistan-based The Express Tribune.

During the hearing of the £190 million corruption case in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail on Friday, Imran Khan told Judge Nasir Javed Rana that additional walls had been erected in the courtroom, leading to an atmosphere resembling a closed court.

He said that Shaukat Khanum Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Asim Yousaf had suggested carrying out Bushra Bibi's tests at Shifa International Hospital. However, he added that the jail administration was adamant about carrying out the test at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan said that toilet cleaner had been mixed into Bushra Bibi's food, causing daily stomach irritation, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Imran Khan informed the court that toilet cleaner had been mixed into Bushra Bibi's food, causing her health to deteriorate with daily stomach irritation.

The court advised Imran Khan to refrain from holding "press conferences" during the hearings. In response, the PTI founder stated his statements are misquoted and he spoke to reporters to clarify them, The Express Tribune reported.

Emphasising the importance of decorum, the court suggested addressing the media after the hearing. In response, Khan said that the jail administration removes the media from the courtroom after the hearing, according to the report. He also urged the court to permit him a 10-minute interaction with reporters after the hearing.

Earlier on April 15, Bushra Bibi, filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and requested the court to conduct her check-up and medical tests from Shaukat Khanum Hospital or any other private hospital of her choice to examine if she was poisoned through contaminated food, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi said that she is suffering from heartburn, aches in throat and mouth and that she believes that it is the result of eating poisonous meals.

Imran Khan's wife said that she was poisoned and subjected to psychological torture at her Banigala residence, which has been declared a sub-jail, as per Dawn report.

Furthermore, she alleged that spy cameras are installed at different places in the room where she has been confined. She said that there is only one lady deputed in the sub-jail while the rest of the staff is male and she feels discomfort in such an environment.

According to Dawn report, the petitioner said she has not been given ample time to meet her family members and lawyers. She urged the authorities to ensure the protection of her fundamental rights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor