Pakistan: Imran Khan claims conspiracy against his govt started in July 2021

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that he was aware of the alleged conspiracy against his government since July last year.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's chairman, Imran Khan spoke in a Pakistan podcast that fearing an imminent civil war in Afghanistan he decided to keep the intelligence chief intact, reported Geo news. But, according to Imran Khan, his decision was misinterpreted by the then Opposition leaders,

"Yet, they created the impression that I wanted the former director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General Faiz to be the next army chief," he claimed.

Further, the former Pakistan Prime Minister also claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League(PML-N) was keen on re-entering the government, the previous year, reported Geo news.

"I had already learned about it in July last year that they had made a complete plan to overthrow the PTI-led government," stated Imran Khan.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister further claimed that never once in his life did he deviate from his merit principles, reported Geo news. Yet, he expressed his dismay that there were rumors of him being biased over Faiz Hameed, Pakistan's chief of army staff.

Imran Khan also stated that his former aides, Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan tried to harbour "illegal benefits" from him.

Earlier, Imran Khan sent letters to President Arif Alvi and Umar Ata Bandial, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), demanding the constitution of a separate judicial commission to probe his "foreign conspiracy" allegations.

The PTI has also staged several protests across the country against the United States for an alleged "foreign conspiracy" to oust the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan from power who has been unseated after the no-confidence vote initiated by the Opposition was carried in the National Assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

