Pakistan: Imran Khan's supporters celebrate his release

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 : The supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were ecstatic over the release of their leader, Imran Khan and celebrated the top court's decision, reported Geo News.

They poured into the streets soon after the Pakistan Supreme Court's verdict to release party chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

"All Pakists, wherever they are, should come out to express solidarity and gratitude to the Supreme Court in their respective areas," tweeted PTI leader Usman Dar, ex-special assistant to the prime minister on youth affairs.

He called on the party supporters to take to the streets to express solidarity and gratitude to the top court, reported Geo News.

PTI leader Imran Ismail was also overjoyed at the SC's verdict. "Imran Khan released by Supreme Court. Pakistan zindabad," he wrote on the popular microblogging site.

Pakist actress Mishi Khan thanked the top court and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial for giving a "fair and right verdict".

Imran Khan's ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith, also celebrated the SC's decision, reported Geo News.

Taking to Twitter, Goldsmith wrote: "Finally sense has prevailed."

The apex court on Tuesday announced that the former prime minister's arrest was "illegal" and directed authorities to release him "immediately".

Soon after that, the supporters and party workers hailed the court's decision.

The Supreme Court, in an order issued on Imran Khan's petition against his arrest, has allowed the former prime minister to meet up to 10 guests for as long as he wants while he is at the Islamabad Police Lines Guest House, reported Dawn.

The PTI has announced that party chief Imran Khan will address his supporters at the Srinagar Highway in the federal capital tomorrow (Friday) after appearing before the Islamabad High Court.

In a statement on Twitter, the party urged its supporters from across the country to gather at the spot at 10 am to "express solidarity" with Imran.

