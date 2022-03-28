Pakistan Interior Minister unaware of 'written letter' giving evidence against PTI members

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday said he does not have any information about the written letter received by Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan that stated that money has been pouring in from abroad and some PTI members are trying to topple the government, Pak media reported.

Addressing a press conference, Rasheed said the "written letter" provides evidence that "money has been pouring in from abroad," Geo TV reported.

"I have never seen any government complete its tenure; however, my perception has changed after the historic PTI rally was held yesterday, where the turnout of supporters was massive," Rasheed was quoted as saying by the Pakistani channel Geo TV.

He added that after 1977, this was his first time to lead a rally.

Regarding the Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) public gathering scheduled today, Rasheed said that the JUI-F is not allowed to hold the public rally today and sit-in as their no-objection certificate (NOC) has expired; however, the opposition party Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) has permission to hold their rally today.

"Imran Khan (Pakistani PM) is laying the foundation of an independent foreign policy," he further added.

Rasheed said that he stands with the Pakistani PM whether he holds power or not.Regarding the no-confidence motion, Pakistan Interior Minister said that if the motion is presented today then the voting in the National Assembly will take place next Monday (April 4).

Rasheed further said that he had advised the Pakistani PM to call for an early election after Hajj and also asked to dissolve the Punjab Assembly and impose governor's rule in Sindh as Members of National Assembly (MNAs) were being bought.

Pakistani PM on Sunday, while addressing a public rally in Islamabad's Parade Ground, flashed the letter before the people and said that he has "written evidence" that "money has been pouring in from abroad," while "some of our people are being used to topple the government," according to Geo TV.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Opposition has submitted a no-confidence motion against the chief minister of Punjab province in the Punjab Assembly.

This comes in the wake of the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and increasing pressure within the PTI to remove the incumbent chief minister.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

